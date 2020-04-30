61 COVID-19 cases at Clearwater nursing home

SEDGWICK COUNTY, Kan. (KSNW) – The City of Clearwater, Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center, and Sedgwick County, jointly confirmed Thursday a total of 61 cases COVID-19 cases, including 47 residents and 14 staff at the Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center.

Of the 61 cases, 20 residents and five staff have recovered from COVID-19. There have been six deaths associated with this cluster; this brings the total number of deaths in Sedgwick County to 11.

Once the cluster was identified, facility officials tested all residents for COVID-19. Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center said staff may be tested for the disease through the Sedgwick County Health Department by calling 2-1-1 or a primary doctor.

Clearwater Nursing and Rehabilitation Center stated that they are following recommendations from the Sedgwick County Health Department and KDHE and are working to contain the spread of the disease in the Center during this on-going situation. And that all services continue to be provided to residents within the home.

