Tourism takes a hit in Wichita metro area from COVID-19

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Visit Wichita is reporting tourism is down roughly $18 Million.

But there is room for optimism as some of it is bouncing back after taking a hit from COVID-19.

The Allen House in Wichita, a rare Frank Lloyd Wright home completed in 1918, is seeing tourism come back. But they have taken a hit on both fundraising and fees from visitors.

“It’s coming back, yes,” said Amy Reep, Ops Manager at Frank Lloyd Wright’s Allen House. “We are doing events, but won’t have a couple hundred people at a time here to enjoy the home.”

Reep says people are coming back, and wearing a mask. And donations continue to come in to help keep the home pristine.

“It’s like a masterpiece. It’s like a hidden gem that sits out on the Prairie. And it’s a work of art.,” said Reep. “So we are always happy to show it off whether it’s virtual or here as people visit.”

And it’s the same at the Sedgwick County Zoo, one of the biggest attractions in the county. No crowds of up to 10,000. Capacity is limited to 4,000. And they have seen regular crowds of 2,500 or more on weekends.

“So, we are doing staggered ticketing so everyone doesn’t show up at once,” said Jennica King with the Sedgwick County Zoo. “We’re seeing a lot people of notice and feel comfortable coming out to the zoo. And of course there are people that have not made the decision to come back yet.”

The zoo has been down about $750,000 but they continue to ask people to come back. Just wear a mask.

“We continue cleaning restrooms more and those highly touched areas,” said King. “We just want people to come back and enjoy being outside at the zoo, knowing we are doing everything we can to make this a safe and fun experience.”

The Allen House is planning a November 13 and 14 event for a holiday tour.

“Smaller crowds, call ahead, wear a mask,” said Reep. “But there is so much to enjoy and not just here. I’m glad to see more people discovering us and other gems like this in Wichita and Sedgwick County.”

On Tuesday Visit Wichita will present its findings to the county and city to explain the impact of diminished tourism in the metro area.