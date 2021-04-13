Town Hall to get vaccine effort moving

Wichita, Kan. (KSN) – Fact or Myth?

Sedgwick County and community volunteers stopped at North High Tuesday night to get out facts.

Some who came to get answers immediately asked about the county pausing the Johnson & Johnson vaccine.

“One time and then done concept. So that’s kind of why I was looking forward to Johnson & Johnson,” said Jesse, who is not yet vaccinated. “My understanding these have been approved for emergency use. So they are not exactly approved ‘officially’ yet.”

County leaders and medical professionals did talk about Johnson & Johnson being pulled from the county vaccine rotation.

“We have shown throughout this entire pandemic that we are going to operate out of an abundance of caution,” said commissioner Lacey Cruse. “And this is just one more act of that. We don’t know exactly what’s going on with it so we aren’t going to take any chances.”

Other community leaders like Denise Romero, a health worker with Evergreen, said they want to dispel myths and encourage people to get the vaccine.

“There are a lot of myths from does the vaccine have a microchip to does the vaccine change my DNA,” said Romero. “Get the vaccine. For your family and for your community and lets take these masks off as soon as we can.”