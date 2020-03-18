Towne East Mall and other Simon properties across the U.S. to close till March 29

INDIANAPOLIS, IND. (KSNW) – Simon, a real estate trust, that owns Wichita’s Towne East Mall, announced Wednesday that after extensive discussions with federal, state, and local officials and in recognition of the need to address the spread of COVID-19 — they will close all of their retail properties, including Malls, Premium Outlets and Mills in the U.S.

This measure will take effect from 7 pm local time Thursday and will end on March 29.

“The health and safety of our shoppers, retailers and employees is of paramount importance and we are taking this step to help reduce the spread of COVID-19 in our communities,” said David Simon, Chairman, Chief Executive Officer and President of Simon.

