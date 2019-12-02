Train, car crash critically injuring 2 near Derby

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — Sedgwick County dispatchers say two people are in critical condition early Monday after their car crashed with a train south of Derby.

Dispatchers said the crash was near K-15 and 95th Street South at 1:16 a.m. Two patients were critically injured when EMS responded.

The intersection is closed for what authorities called a ‘large scene.’

A KSN News crew is headed to the scene to get the latest information. Authorities are encouraging citizens to avoid driving through the area. We will follow the story as it develops.