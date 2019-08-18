Train derailment in Harvey County amidst strong winds

Derailed train by Walton. Train cars were empty, no injuries reported. #kswx KSN TV Posted by Carly Willis KSN on Sunday, August 18, 2019

Walton, Kan. (KSNW) – A train derailment near Walton overnight, prompted dozens of cars to be toppled amidst strong winds. There have been no injuries reported.

Storms hit the area late Saturday and early Sunday morning. A wind report a few miles away at the Newton Airport was recorded at 67 miles per hour.

Two trains derailed, one with 90 cars derailed and 50 cars derailed on the other. The cars were empty and many were double stacked. Multiple cranes and crews are working to clean up the derailment.

Stay with KSN for the latest on this developing story.