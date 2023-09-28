There is still a front hanging out across the region and it will lift over us today.

This will allow a surge of warmth to return to the area. Many high temperatures will reach the 90s.

Stronger southerly winds will also help bring more warmth to the area. The strongest winds will be to the west with gusts reaching 35 to 40 mph, they could be a bit stronger than that in spots at times. With windy, warm, and mainly dry conditions, fire danger will start to go up to the west.

There is a chance for an evening and overnight shower or storm to the west but most of us will stay dry. Should anything develop through the night, a few raindrops could track into Central Kansas through sunrise early Friday.

Temperatures will stay in the 80s and 90s and the next cooldown will be slow to move in but at least it is on the way.

There will be daily flare ups of spotty showers and storms, mainly to the west, through the weekend and into next week. These chances will also favor portions of North Central Kansas during evenings, overnights, and early mornings.

South Central Kansas will have to wait until next Tuesday and Wednesday for rain chances to return as a more potent cold front moves in.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 94 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 92 Lo: 66 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 86 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, breezy.