Two girls, 13, in custody for ‘conspiracy to commit murder’ at school dance

ST. JOSEPH COUNTY, Ind. (WANE) – Two 13-year-old girls were taken into custody on Friday after making threats to harm students at a school in Lakeville, Indiana.

Indiana State Police (ISP) said administrators at LaVille Jr./Sr. High School contacted ISP officials at around 12 p.m. on Friday, after becoming aware that the two students had made a list of other students whom they intended to “do harm to” at an upcoming school dance. The list had been shared on social media, police said.

According to a media release issued by the Indiana State Police, the two girls allegedly responsible for the list were taken into custody on suspicion of intimidation and conspiracy to commit murder.

The students were booked into the Thomas N. Frederick Juvenile Justice Center in South Bend.

Sgt. Ted Bohner of the Indiana State Police, Bremen District, told Nexstar that the St. Joseph County Prosecutor’s Office will determine and formally file any charges.

It was unclear whether the girls remained at the juvenile detention center as of Saturday morning.