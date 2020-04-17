Two Kansas churches sue Governor Kelly over limiting religious gatherings

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Two Kansas churches are suing Governor Laura Kelly over one of her executive orders. Executive Order 20-18 limits the number of people at religious services to 10 or fewer — just like any other public place during the COVID-19 pandemic.

But the  pastors at the First Baptist Church in Dodge City and Calvary Baptist Church in Junction City say it violates the First Amendment as well as the Kansas Preservation of Religious Freedom Act.

The pastors at both these churches are asking the court to permanently block the executive order.

Governor Kelly has said in the past — the order is not about restricting religion but keeping Kansans safe during the pandemic.

