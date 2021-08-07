Two seriously injured after car crashes into power pole on S. Seneca

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The Wichita Police Department says two people have been seriously hurt after a single-vehicle accident on the 800 block of S. Seneca. It was near the Kellogg exit.

WPD says they responded to the accident just after 5 pm Sunday.

Officers say a vehicle hit an electrical pole and first responders had to wait for Evergy to cut power to the downed line before they could get to a couple victims.

WPD says no homes lost power after the accident.

Two people were taken the the hospital and WPD is still looking into what caused the accident. Investigators are looking into speed as a possible factor in the crash.

First responders are still on the scene and we will continue to update this story as more information becomes available.