Tyson Foods to give frontline, hourly workers $50 million in year-end bonuses

SPRINGDALE, Ark. (KNWA/KFTA) — Tyson Foods announced in a press release on Monday, Dec. 6, that they are giving a total of $50 million in bonuses for the efforts of frontline and hourly employees during the trying times of 2021.

According to the release, Tyson team members in the U.S. will receive one-time bonuses based on tenure, ranging from $300-$700 and distribution will start this month.

The Springdale-based corporation has also invested more than $500 million in wage increases and bonuses for frontline workers over the last year. According to the release, the average hourly pay is over $18 plus benefits, with the average total compensation now increasing to $24 an hour.

Tyson Foods increased its efforts to protect against COVID-19 as well, as it paid $200 to frontline workers who were fully vaccinated.

“This is yet another way for us to say thank you and show how grateful we are for our frontline teams’ efforts to keep each other safe, our company strong and our world fed over the past year,” said Donnie King, president and chief executive officer of Tyson Foods. “While 2021 presented many challenges, our entire Tyson team continued to meet them, head-on.”

Increasing pay and giving bonuses is not the only way Tyson is looking to support its frontline workers. The release says it is also offering more flexible work schedules at some facilities and paid sick leave, starting Jan. 1.

It has also opened seven health centers to give team members access to healthcare and one facility that offers high-quality healthcare to children for workers who work late shifts in Amarillo, Texas.

“Tyson wants to be the most sought-after place to work, period,” said King. “Our frontline team members tell us higher pay is important, but that’s only a part of the story—they also want more flexibility and more say over their time. In rural parts of the country, they don’t want to have to drive miles to see the doctor. Everything we’re doing is because our team members are the heart of our business and its future success.”

The meat company also provides training and development opportunities for team members, such as “Upward Academy,” “Upward Pathways” and “1+2 Maintenance Training.”