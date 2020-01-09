U.S. lawmakers from Kansas speak out on tensions with Iran

President Donald Trump arrives to address the nation from the White House on the ballistic missile strike that Iran launched against Iraqi air bases housing U.S. troops, Wednesday, Jan. 8, 2020, in Washington, accompanied by Joint Chiefs Chairman Gen. Mark Milley, center, and U.S. Air Force Chief of Staff Gen. David L. Goldfein. (AP Photo/Alex Brandon)

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – KSN reached out to the Kansas delegation to get reaction to the tensions with Iran on Wednesday.

Republican Senator Pat Roberts said he hopes for diplomacy, and stands behind the actions taken so far by the U.S.

“I think the President made a very strong statement to say the least. But I’m glad he left the door open, wide open, to have a better relationship with Iran,” said Senator Roberts. “Nobody wants to go to war.”

U.S. Senator Jerry Moran said the President has made it clear he wants to avoid a military conflict with Iran but also said further attacks on Americans are unacceptable.

“This is the right message, and now is the time for Iran to meet the President at the negotiating table,” said Republican Senator Jerry Moran. “We are relieved that no American or Iraqi service members were harmed in the Iranian attack last night, and I will continue to work with the administration and my colleagues in Congress to de-escalate tensions in the Middle East.”

Congressman Roger Marshall (R) – Kansas says he wants diplomacy but says a military option remains if diplomacy does not work.

“I want the people back in Kansas to know there was good intelligence that predicated Secretary Pompeo and the team recommendations to move forward, that American lives were at risk, were in danger. And there were imminent threats as well,” said Congressman Marshall. “It sounds like Iran is standing down right now according to the President. We hope they do. But we are prepared for whatever happens.”

Republican Congressman Ron Estes on Wednesday said he has confidence in U.S. intelligence and the President in the actions taken so far.

“There’s been dozens of attacks over the last several months ranging from shooting down a U.S. drone to trying to close the Sraits of Hormuz and an attack on a refinery and killing U.S. citizens,” said Congressman Estes. “So this is one of those things you have to look at. How do we stop terrorism and attacks on U.S. citizens?”

KSN also reached out to the office of Congress member Sharice Davids (D) – Kansas 3rd District, but did not immediately hear back on the request.