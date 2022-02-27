WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Being in Kansas while your family remains in a country in crisis can be tough.

Uliana, Radion and Kateryna are exchange students from Ukraine.

“And the first thought when I wake up is actually panic. I feel panic,” said Uliana. “And I’m checking my phone right away to make sure that people are safe.”

All three are honors exchange students and they’ve been in Kansas for a few months gaining appreciation of the culture Kansas offers.

“It’s so important to us not to just learn about America but to teach others about Ukraine, and be ambassadors,” said Radion. “American and Ukrainian peoples they have some differences but we’re still humans. And we still have the same feelings.”

The feeling now includes fear for families in the middle of a country rocked by crisis.

“Situations can get crazy,” said Kateryna. “However when I hear from my mom or sisters that they are safe and everything is fine, then I feel much better too, to get started and go through the day.”

All three talk about the importance of the world knowing more about Ukraine and its people.

“I hope for the future of Ukraine and Ukrainian people and I believe there is a future for us,” said Uliana. “And I also hope that people will realize there is no place for war today in the world we live in.”