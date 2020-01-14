Union workers vote to possibly open talks with Spirit

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – Union workers employed by Spirit are voting this week to possibly open talks with Spirit.

“It’s my understanding, we are told, Spirit reached out to the Unions to open talks,” said sheet metal worker Dwight Bergley. “Well I was just asking why we would want to talk to the company about that right now. And they said the company has reached out. So we came in to vote yes or no whether or not to listen to them to see what they had to say.”

Details are not being released on what the talks will include. Some union leadership at IAMEW Local 839 told KSN those talks could include a contract extension for workers.

The collective bargaining for many union members expires in June of this year.

“Is this a good time to be talking contract extension with all the layoffs coming?” asked Spirit worker Warren Sanderson. “Layoffs is the focus now I think. Most everyone should be prepared for a layoff. Like my dad he worked at Boeing. Still works at Boeing. My grandparents, all my uncles, we are an aircraft family so we all just kind of expect it will happen at some point.”

If the union vote turns out to be yes, then a negotiating committee from the union and union workers would open talks with Spirit.

The possibility of talks comes at a time when the union confirms layoffs of 28-hundred workers will begin on the 22nd of this month.

KSN is still asking union leaders for more details. Look for updates here and on KSN News.