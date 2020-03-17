United Way of the Plains accepting donations to aid coronavirus community response

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – United Way of the Plains is partnering with the City of Wichita to accept material and monetary donations to aid the local coronavirus response. Donations will be distributed to people who have self-quarantined or vulnerable populations, such as the elderly.

Material donations being accepted include hygiene products, bottled water, and cleaning supplies — those are being accepted at United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, Kan., Monday through Friday, 8 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Clothing and food donations will not be accepted. People are asked to call 2-1-1 to find local nonprofits accepting those items if they wish to donate them directly.

United Way has set up a fund to help people who have self-quarantined or vulnerable populations, such as the elderly. United Way of the Plains will not charge administrative fees. There are three easy ways to make a monetary donation:

Donate online now at unitedwayplains.org/pandemicfund

Text “ICTResponse” to 41444 to donate. (ICTResponse is one word, no spaces.)

Checks can be mailed to United Way of the Plains, 245 N. Water St., Wichita, KS 67202. Please include “Pandemic Fund” in the memo.

Anyone looking for help, wanting to volunteer, or have general questions about the coronavirus — are asked to contact 211, United Way’s information and referral service. They are asked to dial 2-1-1 to talk with a call specialist or text their ZIP code to 898-211.

United Way said they are working with local and state agencies to have accurate, current information.