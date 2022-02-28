After a warming weekend we have a nice spring-like stretch ahead. There will be big changes in the temperature department this week compared to last week’s deep freeze. Highs will be in the 60s today and then we will warm even more into the 70s. Some areas will be a few degrees shy of touching 80.

The warmer change will shift to a wet and stormy one by the end of the week. Clouds increase Friday and as our next system moves in, unsettled conditions will return. Some showers and storms will be possible late Friday and Saturday. We are getting into that time of year where storm chances need to be respected. This will be another dynamic system that will also bring the chance of some wintry weather to the west by the end of the weekend.

High temperatures will drop back down into the 40s and 50s but at least the upcoming cooldown is not looking as significant as the one that happened last week.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy. Hi: 64 Wind: W/SW 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy to mostly clear. Lo: 32 Wind: W 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 73 Wind: W 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 39 Wind: S/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 76 Lo: 41 Mostly sunny.

Thu: Hi: 75 Lo: 48 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 70 Lo: 48 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 62 Lo: 33 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 55 Lo: 30 Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy, windy.