Live Now
President Trump Tuesday Coronavirus Task Force briefing

Up to 26 weeks: Kansas unemployment insurance benefits expansion

Top Stories

by: KSN News

Posted: / Updated:

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Kansas Secretary of Labor Delía García confirmed Tuesday that the expansion to up to 26 weeks of unemployment benefits passed by the Kansas Legislature and signed into law by Governor Laura Kelly in March is now operative.

In mid-March, the Legislature passed a temporary extension to increase the number of weeks an individual would be eligible for unemployment benefits to up to 26 weeks for all claims filed after January 1, 2020.  The extension will apply automatically; no application or process is required other than to file weekly claims. Those impacted will receive new monetary determinations that include the additional 10 weeks’ worth of benefits.

“If you are eligible, you will automatically receive the benefits extension,” Secretary García said. “You do not need an additional application. This applies to applications made on or after January 1, 2020, as directed by the Kansas Legislature.”

“This is good news for Kansans,” Governor Kelly said. “With the implementation of the Legislature’s expansion of benefits to up to 26 weeks, Kansans have the safety net needed to get through this crisis until our state’s economy rebounds.”

For more information or to apply for unemployment benefits, click here.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Download the KSN News App and stay up-to-date wherever you are. You can even watch KSN News live for free!
Click here to get the app
Get it in the App store
Get it in the Google Play store

3 Day Forecast

KSN Storm Track 3 Weather

Trending Stories