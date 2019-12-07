UPDATE: Statewide Silver Alert canceled, Spring Hill man located

ST. JOSEPH, Mo. (KSNW) – A Silver Alert for a Spring Hill senior with Alzheimer’s has been canceled after the man is found safe almost 80 miles from home.

The Spring Hill Police Department requested that the Kansas Bureau of Investigation issue a statewide Silver Alert for Abdou early Saturday morning.

Nabih left his residence in Spring Hill on December 7 at approximately 2 a.m. in an unknown direction.

Nabih Abdou was located north of St. Joseph, Mo. and is now safe. He is waiting to be reunited with his family.

The Spring Hill Police Department thanks the public for their assistance during the alert.

