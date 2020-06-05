US Rep. Roger Marshall can’t list himself as “Doc” on ballot

FILE – In this Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall, R-Kan., a candidate for the U.S. Senate, awaits the start of a debate in Olathe, Marshall’s critics on the political right are working to hobble the western Kansas congressman’s bid for the U.S. Senate in the final three months of a primary campaign as he fights to overcome conservative immigration hardliner Kris Kobach in a crowded field. (AP Photo/John Hanna File)

TOPEKA, Kan. (AP) — U.S. Rep. Roger Marshall will not be able to use the nickname “Doc” on the August Republican primary ballot as he runs in a crowded field for the U.S. Senate. The Kansas State Objections Board on Friday rejected Marshall’s request.

The Kansas State Objections Board says the “doc” nickname referred Marshall’s medical career, and professional accomplishments or titles aren’t allowed on ballots.

Marshall is a Great Bend obstetrician who is competing against former Secretary of State and immigration hardliner Kris Kobach for the Republican nomination for Senate, along with nine other candidates.