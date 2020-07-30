USD 259 employees say they’re excited to return to school but fear being infected

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– It’s those concerns that have some speaking out to do. Not about when classes start, but the safety aspect during this pandemic.

KSN news spoke with one teacher who said her main concern is how will staff be able to keep the school clean to reduce the chance of being infected with the virus.

“It is scary, and it is unknown teacher have been out of the building for 5 months now, so going back is a little scary,” said Andrea Brant, employee at north high school.

KSN news also talked to a union leader and she said that there is no one size fits all solution when it comes to teacher’s safety.

” We have a lot of teacher that have underlining health conditions or they have a spouse of someone at home that has an underlining health condition and they’re just really nervous about taking it home and giving it to the family member, or even getting it themselves as well,” said Kimberly Howard, president of united teacher of Wichita.

Both say that there’s a lot to learn before classes start, like social distancing and other health and safety guidelines.

LATEST NEWS: