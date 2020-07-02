USD 259: Indoor commencement ceremonies canceled

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wichita Public Schools announced Wednesday that in order to keep students, families, and staff safe — they will cancel indoor commencement ceremonies scheduled for the end of July. However, each school will still have their own celebration.

On its website, USD 259 stated, “The public health crisis that we continue to face in the Wichita community is prompting the Wichita Public Schools to make a change to our plans for in-person commencement ceremonies at the end of July. We have made the decision to cancel indoor commencement ceremonies scheduled for July 24-26. Though we know this will come as a disappointment to our graduating seniors, we believe it to be the best decision for the safety and health of our students, families and staff.”

For more information on Wichita Public Schools and their 2020 commencement plans, click here.

LATEST POSTS: