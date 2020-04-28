Valley Center woman talks about beating COVID-19

Valley Center, Kan. (KSNW) – Martha Campbell is at home with her husband, Bruce.

And she is happy to be beating COVID-19.

“Because not only did I know where I got it, I didn’t know for sure did I clean everything?” said Martha. “I got it so what haven’t I cleaned that he might get it?”

After being diagnosed, Martha says she worried for her husband at home. Bruce served as a caregiver, but also says Martha worked very hard at beating COVID-19.

“She’s a warrior,” said Bruce.

For years Bruce has been a Nurse Practitioner. Martha is an echocardiogram specialist.

Since both work in the medical field, both say we need more testing on the national, state and local levels.

“If we had testing we could reopen again,”: said Martha. “And, if (covid) positive people would stay home. That is my only concern.”

After being diagnosed, Martha says she worked hard at breathing and coughing to clear her lungs.

“There were a couple of days there where I had my questions,” said Martha. “I also slept on my stomach. That seemed to work for me.”

Martha and Bruce both lean on their faith as well as their medical and science backgrounds to get them through tough times.

“The neighborhood kids gave us all these (get well) cards and they came out and did some great chalk drawings in our yard to cheer us up,” said Martha.

Martha says her recovery included getting outside, for mental health reasons as well as airing out the house.

“Just go outside. Step outside your back door so you have fresh air,” said Martha. “It was unique to be alone by yourself for a long period of time, you know, he would pop in every once in a while with his mask on.”

While Martha has been cleared, Bruce is still in quarantine until Monday. So Bruce continues with wearing a mask, including our KSN interview with the family.

“Calls from family,” said Bruce. “And all the texts. We have spent a lot of time getting to know our family better and that’s been a blessing. So has our church support. The support is a key in this. Surround yourself.”