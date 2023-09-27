There is a front that will sit across southern portions of Kansas today. This is the same front that sparked a few afternoon and evening storms Tuesday. There will continue to be some impacts from this front that we will see today.

Temperatures range from the 50s to the 60s this morning with the coolest air to the north. We will see this north-south difference in temperatures this afternoon too. High temperatures return to the low 90s to the south but it will not be as warm to the north.

There will also be a small chance that the front agitates our atmosphere and pops a sprinkle, shower, or storm. This chance will mainly be east of Wichita and confined to South Central and Southeast Kansas. Timing looks to be around midday and between the hours of 11am and 3pm.

Most of us will stay dry and skies will be starry again after sundown. The trend of fall-like mornings and warm afternoons will continue.

Rain chances will begin to improve during the second half of the week. First to the west Thursday night but coverage still looks spotty. A shower or storm could survive the night and track into Central Kansas by early Friday.

There will be a series of disturbances over the weekend and early next week that will bring more occasional storm chances mainly to western and northern parts of the area, also mainly during evenings and overnights. Rain chances will not improve for the Wichita Metro until closer to the middle of next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 91 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 58 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 93 Wind: SE/S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 92 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sat: Hi: 91 Lo: 64 Mostly sunny, windy.

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 63 Mostly sunny, windy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 92 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 90 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, breezy.