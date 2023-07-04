Happy Fourth! It is going to be a hot and breezy day but relief from the heat is not far away.

There is a front to our north that will help cool us down by Wednesday but it will also spark some showers and storms.

A line of storms associated with the front will begin to move into Northwest Kansas and Southwest Nebraska after 4pm.

Storms will spread southeast through the evening and into the overnight. The farther north and west you are there will likely be some complications when it comes to fireworks displays.

Please have more than one way to receive warnings. Some storms could be strong to severe with damaging winds, large hail, and heavy rainfall being the main concerns.

Storms should hold off in the Wichita Metro until the overnight and some leftovers will be around into Wednesday.

The front will push all the way through Wednesday and it will not be as hot through the rest of the week.

A shower or storm will be possible during the day while many of us return to our daily routines. A better chance for storms will develop during the night and favor areas south of I-70.

This is where there will be the greatest risk of strong to severe storms.

Storms will move out early Thursday before another complex moves through during the night.

Daily rain and thunderstorm chances continue through the weekend

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 96 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of thunderstorms. Lo: 71 Wind: S/N 10-20

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 86 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: N 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 84 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 89 Lo: 70 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy.