We will wrap up the work week with a lot of warmth thanks to a switch of our winds out of the southwest. The chill this morning is not too bad and then we warm well above the norm as highs reach the 80s. It could even get close to 90 in spots!

Many high temperatures will still be above the norm over the weekend but it will not be as warm as Friday. A bigger drop in temperatures occurs next week.

In the meantime, high pressure has taken the reigns again which will keep skies sunny and dry into the weekend. This will shift east over the weekend and unsettled conditions will return to the area.

You will notice more clouds by Sunday. There will also be some moisture nearby that could skim the area, this will lead to a small chance for rain.

Rain and thunderstorm chances will be better next week. We will even tap into some tropical moisture that is currently heading into Mexico. So far, severe weather and flooding are not expected, just some beneficial moisture.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: NW/SW 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 52 Wind: SW/NE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 81 Wind: NE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 50 Wind: NE/E 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 70 Lo: 55 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 68 Lo: 53 Cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 66 Lo: 47 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 59 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy to mostly sunny, breezy.