Temperatures were warm to wrap up the weekend and highs today will be above average to start the week. A few spots could reach the low 90s while the rest of us will be in the 80s.

Skies will be dry and sunny through much of the day. However, we will soon kick off an active pattern that will provide daily chances for showers and storms.

A chance of rain returns to the area by this evening. There will be a couple of areas that will need to be monitored. Around the Kansas/Nebraska line and to the southwest.

There is a risk of an isolated strong to severe storm in Southwest Kansas and along the Oklahoma Panhandle.

There will be a better chance for rain and rumbles by Tuesday that will begin to include Central and Eastern Kansas.

More clouds and some moisture will help shave some of the warmth off of our temperatures after today.

We will need to continue to stay weather aware with another severe risk Tuesday.

Late afternoon, evening, and overnight hours will be the best window of opportunity for seeing a stronger storm.

Western Kansas will get a brief break from storm chances Wednesday but there will be another severe risk for South Central Kansas and more moisture will be approaching from the west during the night.

The rest of the week will be active at times and temperatures will in the 70s and 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 88 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 65 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 83 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 63 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 62 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 83 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 64 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 81 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, breezy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Partly cloudy.