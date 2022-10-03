There is not much moisture out there this morning but our next chance of rain will return to the area today. As a cold front approaches it will spark a few showers and storms to the west later this afternoon and evening. Severe weather is not expected.

The rain will help with fire concerns that have been creeping back in due to breezy and dry conditions. Despite today’s rain chance to the west, fire danger will be high in this part of the area. No outdoor burning today.

South winds will help warm us back up. Our long string of highs in the 80s continues today. It will be another one of those days where we will go from jackets in the morning to short sleeves in the afternoon.

The cold front will take its time moving in which will keep a chance of rain mainly to the north and west Tuesday. A few more of our Central Kansas counties could see some raindrops by the latter part of the day.

Spotty showers will dive south with the front by Wednesday. While most of us will begin to dry back out there could still be some raindrops around the Kansas/Oklahoma line, especially to the southwest.

We will lose a few degrees by the middle of the week due to the front passing through. A second cold front moves through Thursday and we will feel the effects of it by Friday. Fall enthusiasts will be rejoicing with highs ranging from the 50s to the 60s into the weekend.

The second front could also spark a shower or storm later this week but so far, rain chances are on the lower end.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 85 Wind: S 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 53 Wind: S/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Hi: 86 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: S/NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 83 Lo: 54 Partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 82 Lo: 47 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 68 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 68 Lo: 49 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 50 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 77 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy.