Expect a nice start to the new week. There will be plenty of sunshine with a few clouds mixed in. Warm highs in the 70s will be widespread and winds will be light.

There is a disturbance sliding across the Sunflower State that will be the catalyst for a few showers and storms by later this afternoon.

Areas around and east of the Kansas turnpike will need to be weather aware. A few storms will be possible as early as 2pm and the chance will continue through the evening.

There is an isolated severe thunderstorm risk with damaging wind gusts and hail being the main threats. Any storms should wrap up once we start heading into the overnight.

Tuesday starts dry and conditions look to stay that way through much of the week ahead. It will be warm, windy, and dry.

This will bring fire concerns back to the area. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued for Tuesday to the north and west.

We will not see moisture again until the end of the week. A chance of showers and storms will be possible late Saturday into Sunday. Temperatures will also begin to cool back down over the weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 76 Wind: SW 8-18

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 50 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 78 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 53 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 81 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 80 Lo: 58 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 81 Lo: 55 Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 73 Lo: 44 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Sun: Hi: 66 Lo: 41 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 42 Partly cloudy.