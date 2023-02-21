Enjoy another warm day before the next blast of winter forces us to bring heavy coats back out. Highs today will range from the 50s to the 70s.

Winds are still pretty light out there early this morning but you will notice a stronger breeze today, especially to the southwest. Due to the wind, warm temperatures, and dry conditions there is high fire danger today to the southwest.

Wednesday will be windy across the area as our next system moves in but for now, High Wind Alerts only include a couple of our counties in the Oklahoma Panhandle.

Wednesday’s system will not only bring a temperature change but some moisture too. We are dry for now before rain and snow develop.

Spotty rain showers will begin to show up tonight.

Overnight temperatures will be above freezing where moisture is expected so wintry weather will hold off. However, a wide range in lows will be a signal that a bigger change is on the way.

Showers and even a few rumbles of thunder will mainly impact the eastern third of the area into Wednesday morning.

The Storm Prediction Center has skimmed the eastern edge of the area with a risk of a strong to severe storm. Stronger storms should avoid our area but it would still be wise to monitor our easternmost counties early Wednesday.

As rain and rumbles continue to shift east through the afternoon there will be an increasing chance of snow to the northwest. A rain/snow shower could clip portions of Southwest Kansas.

Snow will lift away from us through Wednesday night. Accumulations should be minor with little impact to travel.

Colder air will be left in the wake of this next system. Highs tomorrow will range from the 30s to the 70s but everyone will be much colder by Thursday. We return to the 50s over the weekend so at least the winter blast will not last too long.

There will be a couple more chances for moisture into the weekend. A little snow will be possible to the north with a chance of rain south Friday. Another chance of rain will attempt to clip South Central Kansas late Saturday. The weekend will not be a washout and there may be another system by early next week that brings more moisture and wind our way.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: E/S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of rain. Lo: 53 Wind: S 8-18

Tomorrow: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of rain. Hi: 72 Wind: S/SW 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 19 Wind: SW/NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Thu: Hi: 38 Lo: 14 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 39 Lo: 28 Mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 37 Mostly to partly cloudy. 10% chance of rain.

Sun: Hi: 58 Lo: 38 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 59 Lo: 33 Mostly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, breezy.