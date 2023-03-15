The warmest day of the week is here. High temperatures will be above average and spring-like across the area.

It will be difficult to enjoy the warmth due to the wind. A southerly direction will help warm us up but conditions will be gusty with many gusts reaching or exceeding 40 mph, this is why a Wind Advisory will be in effect through this evening.

Warm, windy, and dry conditions will elevate fire danger, especially to the southwest. Anyone spending time outdoors will need to be mindful of today’s weather and fire concerns.

Winds as well as cloud cover will increase as our next system approaches. Moisture will stay to our west today but it is on the way.

We will begin to see some rain develop tonight. Chances look to favor Northwest, Central, and Eastern Kansas during the overnight but it may not stay completely dry to the southwest.

As moisture continues to blossom into early Thursday morning, many of us will need to allow at least a few extra minutes before heading out the door.

Low temperatures early tomorrow morning will range from the 30 to the 50s. Temperatures will be slightly below freezing to the northwest to start Thursday, this is where there could be snow or a rain/snow mix to start the day.

The rest of the day will be damp with any wintry weather to the north and west. Winds will continue to be gusty too.

It is safe to say winter will be making a return as a potent cold front tracks through the region. High temperatures will fall to the 30s and 40s. Wichita will be able to start the day in the 50s but it should not take more than a few hours before temperatures start to tumble as winds switch out of the north.

A cold rain and a mix will track east through the day. Most of Western Kansas will dry out by evening. There will be a quick switch to a mix or snow after dark as moisture moves out which could impact the Wichita Metro and points east of the Turnpike.

Because moisture will be on the move and winds will be strong, wintry weather will not have the best opportunity to accumulate but there will still be potential for some slick spots.

Colder air sticks around to wrap up the work week. There is a small chance that a rain/snow shower on the backside of the system moves through Northeast Kansas Friday but most of us will stay dry.

Temperatures will be slow to rebound over the weekend and into next week. The atmosphere is looking like it may be agitated next week which means we may not wait too long before moisture returns.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of rain. Lo: 54 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain. Hi: 58 Wind: S/N 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 24 Wind: NW 10-25

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 46 Lo: 21 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 19 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 47 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 52 Lo: 32 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 57 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.