There is a boundary in the region that will dip south as we go through Wednesday. It will eventually stall out across the Sunflower State but we will stay dry for now.

This will create a split in our temperatures later today. High temperatures will range from the 40s to the 60s. There could even be some warmer 70s farther southwest. You can expect the cooler air to be to the north while warmer air will be to the south of the boundary.

Stronger southerly flow will mean a warmer day tomorrow with widespread highs in the 70s. There could even be a few 80s farther southwest. These warmer winds will be winds of change that will bring in a chance for showers and storms and also plenty of weather alerts.

A High Wind Watch to the southwest will be in effect through Thursday. Gusts up to 40 to 50 mph will be common but gusts could reach 60 mph where we have the Watch.

With Thursday being not only being warmer but windy and mainly dry during the day, Fire Weather Alerts will go into effect. It is very important that we are not the spark that starts a fire. Conditions through Friday will be ripe for any grassfires to quickly spread and get out of control. Gusty winds will also blow some dust around which could reduce visibility.

A chance of showers and storms late Thursday will favor Central and Eastern Kansas. Rain should hold off until the late afternoon and evening hours.

There will also be a severe risk during the night and into early Friday morning. If a strong to severe storm is able to develop, all forms of severe weather will be possible.

Skies to the west may not be completely dry but more attention will be focused on areas farther east as we monitor potential storm development closely.

There could be a rumble or two into early Friday morning but storms quickly shift to our east and so will the threat of severe weather. There will be some moisture to the north that could skim our area with a rain/snow shower but that chance is looking slim.

Temperatures drop a bit Saturday but it will still be a pleasant day. Temperatures quickly warm back up above average by the end of the weekend. Another front will move in early next week and hang out for a couple of days. Rain and a rain/snow mix will be nearby and could make its way into the area, this is what your Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be monitoring after a pleasant weekend.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 49 Wind: SE 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Hi: 72 Wind: S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and thunderstorms. Lo: 59 Wind: S 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 73 Lo: 35 Mostly to partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and thunderstorms.

Sat: Hi: 63 Lo: 40 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 75 Lo: 53 Partly cloudy, windy.

Mon: Hi: 80 Lo: 52 Partly cloudy, windy.

Tue: Hi: 78 Lo: 48 Partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 69 Lo: 45 Partly cloudy, windy.