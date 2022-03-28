Expect a warmer surge of air early this week. There will be a few spots that will be able to reach the 80s today. More areas will likely reach the 80s tomorrow after a warm front lifts over us.

Strong southerly winds behind the warm front will help warm temperatures above the norm the next couple of days. However, warm winds and dry conditions will cause fire danger to rise. Fire Weather Watches will be in effect Tuesday. Outdoor burning is also discouraged today.

We will transition from high fire danger to a chance of storms. It is important that we stay weather aware late Tuesday. The greatest risk of strong to severe storms will target Central and Eastern Kansas. All severe threats will be possible.

While we need to keep an eye to the sky as early as late afternoon, most of the activity may hold off until the evening. A chance of rain and rumbles will continue into the overnight.

Rain to the west during the night changes over to a rain/snow mix and snow as cooler air rushes in from the north. A rain/snow shower could impact portions of Central Kansas by Wednesday afternoon while there will still be some scattered showers and storms around farther east. Severe weather is not expected Wednesday.

High temperatures drop into the 50s and will be slow to rebound the rest of the week as another system quickly moves in. Thursday will be drier but another chance of rain returns Friday. We need the moisture and showers should move out just in time for the weekend, it will just be slightly cooler than average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 71 Wind: E/SE 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of a sprinkle or a shower. Lo: 56 Wind: SE 10-25

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 82 Wind: SE/S 15-30

Tomorrow Night: Partly to mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 46 Wind: S/NW 15-30

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 54 Lo: 34 Mostly cloudy, windy. 50% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 56 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 57 Lo: 36 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 56 Lo: 34 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 63 Lo: 37 Partly cloudy, windy.