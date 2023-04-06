Bundle up for another cold morning. Temperatures to start Thursday are near or below freezing. This is why a Freeze Warning will be in effect through 9am.

Winds switch back out of the south today. A breeze will start to pick back up to the west but winds will not be too gusty. The southerly flow will help high temperatures begin to rebound into the 60s. The afternoon will still be cool but comfortable at the same time.

High pressure will help keep skies bright and fair. There will be a little more cloud cover to the northwest early in the day due to a chance for flurries. This chance should wrap up by mid morning and there will be more sun than clouds by the afternoon.

Winds speeds will continue to rise into the weekend but will also be out of the south which will help high temperatures warm closer to average Friday. Pleasant 70s are expected over the weekend.

There is a chance for rain over the weekend too, especially late Saturday into Sunday, but it is low and any moisture around will be spotty. At least it will be a nice weekend though.

With a stronger breeze, mainly dry conditions, and warmer temperatures, fire concerns will also be on the rise. A Fire Weather Watch has been issued to the west for Friday.

Temperatures will have more of a summer feel as we warm even more into the 80s next week. There may be some pulses of energy that will attempt to spark some rain but so far, much of next week is still looking mainly dry.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny. Hi: 62 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 34 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy. Hi: 67 Wind: S/SE 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. Lo: 38 Wind: SE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sat: Hi: 74 Lo: 47 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 72 Lo: 50 Partly to mostly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of rain.

Mon: Hi: 78 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 81 Lo: 57 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, windy.

Wed: Hi: 80 Lo: 60 Partly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 79 Lo: 58 Partly cloudy, windy.