Governor Kelly: Kansans must wear a mask in public places starting 12:01 a.m., July 3

TOPEKA, Kan. (KSNW) – Governor Laura Kelly held a press briefing Monday to discuss updates on COVID-19 in Kansas.

The governor talked about the rising numbers of COVID-19 cases and deaths in our communities and across the globe. She stressed on the importance of social distancing, proper hygiene, staying home when sick, and wearing a mask when in public.

In her briefing, Governor Kelly stated that starting 12:01 a.m. on July 3, Kansans must wear a mask in public places to curb the spread of COVID-19.

The governor also talked about Accenture currently being on the ground and taking actionable steps to process KDOL matters.