Kansas Health Secretary Dr. Norman holds press briefing on COVID-19 updates

Sedgwick County local health officer signs emergency order for masks across the county
TOPEKA – Dr. Lee Norman, Secretary of the Kansas Department of Health and Environment (KDHE), held a press briefing Wednesday to discuss COVID-19 updates in the state.

In his briefing, Dr. Norman shared there are currently 17,618 positive COVID-19 cases in Kansas, which is an increase in 717 cases since Monday.

Dr. Norman talked about anti-contagion policies significantly and substantially slowing the growth of the virus and mentioned 6 different countries including the U.S. where anti-contagion interventions prevented or delayed coronavirus cases.

He talked about increased testing across the state and reassured that despite the numbers — Kansas hospitals are not facing a shortage of ICU beds or ventilators at this time.

