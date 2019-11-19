Water treatment plant costs expected to hold rate increases steady

Wichita, Kan. (KSNW) – The water treatment oversight and steering committee heard about expected rate increases on Tuesday.

The core build and design costs are still under budget. And that is helping keep rate increases from jumping over the national average.

In the last ten years, water and sewer rate increases have been hovering around 5%. That is supposed to hold steady over a long period of time.

“So that’s good. And it’s good that they’re not just talking about just 2020 rates but ten year rates,” said Derby Mayor Kathy Sexton who is on the steering and oversight committee for the new water treatment plant. “Because everybody can plan better if we know what’s being expected for multiple years.”

Public works director Alan King told the committee that combined water and sewer rates will, over a long period of time, stay below the national average for increases.

“The message today (is) that we are there. We are ready,” said King. “We’re bringing this forward to council and we want to make sure that all the members of the steering committee have been heard.”

King says the combination of aggressively going after savings on the core build and design of the project combined with creative financing is the key to rates.

King says without WIFIA finance from the federal government the rates would go higher.

Wichita got its application submitted on time and is negotiating terms of the loan next. Rates are expected to be very low.

The steering committee said yes to moving the project into phase two. The city council will get a look at the project overview in a workshop on December 3.

Dirt could turn on the project as soon as January 2020.

