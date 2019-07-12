‘We feel optimistic’: Hancock Acres residents on possible solution to flooding

Homeowners in Hancock Acres are putting plan, into action to prevent further flooding inside their homes.

At the Haysville Library, homeowners were optimistic after seeing a similar project in Peach Valley, just west of Hancock Acres.

Residents there decided not to put the pumping system in place, but Hancock Acres residents hope it will be put to use in their saturated neighborhood.

After weeks of basement flooding, neighbors in Hancock Acres are ready for solutions.

“We’ve got to have a long term fix,” said Cynthia Tonry, Hancock Acres resident.

“Definitely appreciate the county listening to our concerns,” said Liana Pauli, Hancock Acres resident.

Thursday evening five residents met with county leaders including commissioners Michael O’Donnell and Jim Howell, who says the conditions for some, are horrible.

“Devastating, its been devastating for these homeowners that are dealing with the huge amounts of water coming in,” said Commissioner Jim Howell, Sedgwick County.

The group looked at a de-watering system model to get an idea of how it would work in Hancock Acres. It would require an improvement district with designated people to manage the pump and a study on the area.

“The benefit district allows the county to go out and sell bond or finance the improvements and levy the cost to them over a twenty year period, so it would be a part of their house payment,” said Jim Weber, Sedgwick County Public Works.

The meeting ended with residents being instructed to pass the information along to their neighbors, to get an idea of how many want to see change.

“We feel very optimistic about that right now, the majority of our neighborhood has been affected,” said Pauli.

They will see if they can get support from their neighbors in the next seven to ten days. That data will be given to the commission to decide if there should be a study, something Commissioner Howell believes will move forward.