‘We have a shield from God or something’: Family thankful they’re still here

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – The family of six whose car was hit by a man fleeing from police after robbing a Best Buy Monday night shares their horrific experience.

“He’s in pain he never does this, he’s always happy,” said Walter Bean.

Those were the words of Walter Bean, the father of Jackson Bean, his eleven-month-old toddler who cried in his arms as he sat down.

The family who’s still in shock from Monday night’s car accident says they’re just thankful they’re all together, safe and sound.

Three out of the four children have been released from the hospital. Their parents say they hope they’re all able to spend the holidays at home.

“We have a shield from God or something, we’re still alive and we’re still here,” said Bean.