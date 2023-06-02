Storm coverage has thinned out but there are still some showers and storms around. Severe weather is not expected this morning but some storms will be capable of downpours and lightning.

More storms will blossom as early as later this morning but especially during the afternoon.

We will need to stay weather aware because a few strong to severe storms will be possible. Damaging wind gusts and large hail are the main threats.

Due to staying unsettled, skies will be mostly cloudy again. Similar conditions to yesterday will mean not much of a change in our temperatures. After a steamy start, highs will be in the 70s and 80s.

We will likely need to keep an eye on showers and storms through the evening. Storms will weaken through the overnight but there will still be a few showers around into Saturday morning.

The weekend will not be any different. Moisture will continue to stream in to aid in thunderstorm development.

More storms will pop up again by Saturday afternoon. So far, severe weather is not expected but this could change. Storms wane during the night and we continue the same rinse and repeat cycle on Sunday.

Storm chances will drop off into next week but it may not be completely dry. Temperatures will also stay in the 70s and 80s.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 84 Wind: SE 8-18

Tonight: Mostly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 64 Wind: SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly cloudy. 60% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 80 Wind: E 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 60 Wind: NE 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 82 Lo: 61 Partly cloudy. 40% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 85 Lo: 63 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 86 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 85 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 87 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.