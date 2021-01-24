“We want them to have fun and stay safe”: Local restaurant owners prep for Chiefs game

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW)– Chief’s game day is here, and people know it! Local bar and restaurant owners now preparing their space for potential crowds. They say everything is ready, and they are just waiting for the fans .

Managers at Tight Ends Sports bar and grill and Chicken and Pickle say social distance is at the top of their mind. So, they have changed things up to assure people can have fun, but continue to be safe during the game. They have tables spread out and only 8 people can sit at each table. They will be wearing face mask and checking temperatures at the entrance.



“So we will be operating at 50 percent capacity and so we will be keeping everyone safe and happy to give them an environment where they know they’re safe and can have some fun watching the chiefs play,” said Co-owner at Tight Ends Sports bar and grill, Elysia Rizo.



“It’s going to be a lot of fun. We are also going to have a big screen out on our stage by the skating rink,” said General Manager at Chicken and Pickle, Kelsey Rockett.

Both locations will limit the number of people coming in to avoid overcrowding so they recommend people get there early.



LATEST NEWS: