A complex of storms will continue to shift to the east. Most of the rain is tracking through Central and Eastern Kansas while showers and storms farther west are becoming more broken and spotty.

There is still potential for a warning or two with damaging gusts and hail being the main threats.

Torrential rainfall will also need to be monitored due to the potential for some flooding.

Many of us will turn drier by midday. There is a small chance for a trailing shower or storm later this morning and during the afternoon but this is not much of a concern as skies turn partly cloudy.

Early clouds and rain as well as a northerly breeze will mean pleasant temperatures later this afternoon. Highs will be below average in the 80s.

Skies will continue to clear tonight which will lead to a sunny Thursday. We turn up the heat a bit more by the end of the week but at least we will continue to get a break from triple digits.

Rain and thunderstorm chances do not look that great the latter part of the week. A shower or storm will be possible to the west Thursday night.

Some rain will try to work its way farther east through Friday. Late in the day there is a chance for a strong to severe storm to the northeast.

The weekend will not be a washout but storm chances are looking better by the end of the weekend. We will stay in the 90s into next week but at least highs will be near average.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 85 Wind: E/N 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 66 Wind: N/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 90 Wind: N/SW 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear to partly cloudy. Lo: 71 Wind: S 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Fri: Hi: 96 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Sat: Hi: 96 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 93 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.