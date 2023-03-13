A mainly dry start to the week is expected but a few early flurries and light snow showers will be possible mainly to the west. Any accumulation will be very little to none and travel troubles are not expected this morning.

A rain/snow shower will attempt to linger all the way into the afternoon. Mainly to the southwest so most of us will stay dry.

The chill that lingered through the weekend will carry into the start of the new week. Highs will be below average for this time of year. But at least winds will be lighter under a mix of sun and clouds.

We will begin to warm back up tomorrow with high temperatures peaking Wednesday. After that, we will come crashing back down. Our next system will slide through Thursday with highs ranging from the 40s to the 60s. Another chilly weekend follows.

Chances for moisture will continue to be slim until that Thursday system. There will be another slim chance for a rain/snow shower Tuesday to the southwest but this is not much of a concern.

Rain and snow will begin to blossom across the area late Wednesday night and then will be more likely through Thursday. Wichita will mainly see rain while areas to the north and west will see some wintry weather. It will not be all snow all day since temperatures are still expected to get above freezing, so some rain is expected to mix in.

Most of the moisture moves out by Friday and we will play another waiting game until another system heads our way.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 44 Wind: N 5-15

Tonight: Partly cloudy. Lo: 25 Wind: NE/SE 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, windy. Hi: 52 Wind: SE/S 10-25

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy, breezy. Lo: 37 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Wed: Hi: 65 Lo: 54 Party to mostly cloudy, windy.

Thu: Hi: 62 Lo: 25 Mostly cloudy, windy. 60% chance of rain.

Fri: Hi: 43 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, windy. 10% chance of rain.

Sat: Hi: 45 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy, breezy.

Sun: Hi: 50 Lo: 27 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 50 Lo: 28 Partly cloudy.