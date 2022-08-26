There is a front that has dipped into the Sunflower State but it will lift back to the northeast through the first half of the weekend. The focus for our next chance of rain will come from a boundary to the west as high pressure gradually breaks down.

You will notice a few more clouds streaming in and much of the day will stay dry until we get into the evening when a chance of rain returns to Western Kansas. There is a small chance that a shower or storm skims our Central Kansas counties to the east but this does not look likely.

Before rain begins to return to the picture, we have another toasty afternoon ahead and southerly winds will be a bit stronger, especially to the west.

Spotty rain will still favor Western Kansas during the night. Rain and a few rumbles track west to east through Saturday. Severe weather is not expected but rainfall could be heavy at times.

Temperatures will begin to cool off Saturday, only by a few degrees. Another front between Monday and Tuesday will help high temperatures stay closer to average through much of next week. The front will also keep a chance of rain in play.

During the day Sunday we may dry off a bit before another chance of spotty showers and storms develops by the evening. A few linger into Monday and we will dry off briefly again midday before another evening chance.

It is no secret that many of us desperately need some rain and even though we have some on the way it will not be a drought-busting event. There is not much change in the latest Drought Monitor compared to last week’s update. The worst of our drought conditions in the area are still to the west.

Rain chances gradually drop off after Monday as the front sinks south but at least our days ahead will not be as toasty.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 97 Wind: S 8-18

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 70 Wind: S 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Hi: 93 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 20% chance of a shower or storm. Lo: 71 Wind: S 8-18

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 92 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Mon: Hi: 90 Lo: 67 Partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of a shower or storm.

Tue: Hi: 91 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of a shower or storm.

Wed: Hi: 89 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of a shower or storm.

Thu: Hi: 87 Lo: 65 Partly cloudy.

Fri: Hi: 90 Lo: 66 Partly cloudy.