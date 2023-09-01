WICHITA, Kan. – This Saturday, the Tennessee State Tigers take on Notre Dame in a college football game in Notre Dame. On Sunday, we have the IndyCar Series Grand Prix of Portland. The game and race will be exclusively broadcast on KSNW, but since KSNW was forced off the DIRECTV lineup on July 2, DIRECTV customers may not be able to watch these events unless the dispute between Nexstar and DIRECTV is resolved. DIRECTV customers are being urged to call the company at 800/531-5000 and demand that they restore KSNW to their systems.

DIRECTV subscribers do have other options to view the game:

DIRECTV customers can switch their cable or satellite provider to another service. KSNW has reached agreements with all other local distributors and is available on all of them.

KSNW is also available on streaming services such as YouTube TV and Hulu.

As a broadcast station, KSNW broadcasts its signal over the public airwaves to anyone with an antenna, which you can find at stores like Best Buy.

Many local restaurants and sports bars will also be carrying the game such as Emerson Biggins or Chicken N Pickle.

KSNW’s parent company, Nexstar, is working hard to resolve the impasse with DIRECTV, but the company has twice turned down Nexstar’s offer of an extension. DIRECTV subscribers are again being urged to call DIRECTV at 800/531-5000 and complain.