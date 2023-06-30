A boundary is sitting across the area and the orientation of it is why we have some showers and storms tracking southwest to northeast.

The front will also create a significant range in our high temperatures. It will be milder behind the front to the northwest but still hot ahead of it.

A few showers and storms will remain possible from the southwest to the north through the morning and into the afternoon. Later in the afternoon is when some of those storms will begin to blossom and pack more of a punch.

Another severe risk develops and we may start to see some severe thunderstorm warnings as early as 4pm or 5pm. All forms of severe weather will be possible.

The chance for storms will only grow as we head into the evening, especially where it has been dry the last couple of days. The Wichita Metro could see some rain after dark but storms will also still need to be monitored closely.

Storms will lose some of their strength through the overnight and coverage will become spotty. Saturday will not be a washout but a few showers and storms will continue to float around.

A front will be moving through which will keep skies unsettled and it could also spark a stronger storm along and east of the Kansas Turnpike.

Conditions will gradually dry northwest to southeast through Saturday. High temperatures will range from the 70s to the 80s thanks to the frontal passage.

With moisture getting pulled away with the front, Sunday will be drier but we will not stay that way for long.

A few storms will return to Western Kansas by Sunday evening. This will be the start of more stormy waves next week.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 100 Wind: SW 10-20

Tonight: Partly cloudy. 50% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 70 Wind: SW/NW 5-15

Tomorrow: Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms. Hi: 89 Wind: NW 8-18

Tomorrow Night: Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms. Lo: 68 Wind: NW 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 91 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 92 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Tue: Hi: 94 Lo: 72 Partly cloudy. 20% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 95 Lo: 71 Partly cloudy, breezy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 86 Lo: 68 Partly cloudy. 10% chance of showers and storms.

Fri: Hi: 89 Lo: 69 Partly cloudy.