Our next and well-deserved warming trend starts today but be ready for a frigid first step out the door. Most high temperatures later this afternoon should be able get above freezing. It will still be a chilly start to the weekend but temperatures have not been above freezing since Monday.

High pressure builds back into the region which will give us sunny skies. There could be a few more clouds at times later today but skies will be bright over the weekend and into next week. High temperatures will continue to warm to the 50s and 60s too.

We are not expecting much active weather over the next seven days. Some rain and ice will be nearby Saturday but it will stay to our south and east impacting Oklahoma and Arkansas.

While we need more moisture, at least it will be nice to get a break from the deep freeze. There will be an approaching system late next week and could impact our area in the form of rain and possibly some thunder by next weekend. This is something the Storm Track 3 Weather Team will be keeping an eye on.

The KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy to mostly sunny. Hi: 33 Wind: N/E 5-15

Tonight: Mostly clear. Lo: 12 Wind: E/S 5-15

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny. Hi: 43 Wind: S/W 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear. Lo: 22 Wind: W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 59 Lo: 28 Mostly sunny.

Mon: Hi: 62 Lo: 30 Mostly sunny.

Tue: Hi: 64 Lo: 34 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Wed: Hi: 67 Lo: 27 Mostly sunny, windy.

Thu: Hi: 67 Lo: 35 Mostly sunny, windy.

Fri: Hi: 66 Lo: 33 Partly cloudy, windy.