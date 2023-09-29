A few showers and storms developed late last night and have mainly been around and north of I-70. Any storms are not expected to turn severe. A few raindrops in this part of the area may linger through mid morning but the rest of the day will be pretty dry.

Strong south winds will once again send many high temperatures back to the 90s.

Warm and windy conditions will keep fire concerns around. Elevated fire danger is mainly to the west of the Wichita Metro today but the rest of the area should be mindful of these concerns through the weekend.

There is a small chance for a shower or storm to the west tonight. A few raindrops will attempt to linger into early Saturday.

There will be a better chance for spotty showers and storms to the west by Saturday night. Much of this activity should fizzle out by Sunday morning.

The rest of the weekend will still be warm and windy. The first of two cold fronts will begin to move into the area Tuesday and will begin to bring more of a widespread chance for showers and storms and will begin to cool us back down.

Rain chances will last through mid-week. After that there will be another cold front that looks to come through dry and will help keep our temperatures to fall-like standards.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 94 Wind: S 15-30

Tonight: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 67 Wind: S 10-20

Tomorrow: Mostly sunny, windy. Hi: 92 Wind: S 15-25

Tomorrow Night: Mostly clear, breezy. Lo: 66 Wind: S 10-20

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 90 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Mon: Hi: 91 Lo: 65 Mostly sunny to partly cloudy, breezy.

Tue: Hi: 84 Lo: 64 Mostly cloudy, windy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Wed: Hi: 74 Lo: 54 Mostly to partly cloudy, breezy. 30% chance of showers and storms.

Thu: Hi: 76 Lo: 55 Mostly sunny, breezy.

Fri: Hi: 76 Lo: 54 Mostly sunny, breezy.