Our next system is in sight to the west and it will bring more wintry weather to the area this weekend. In the meantime, conditions today will be quiet with a light breeze and increasing clouds.

After a cold start this morning, high temperatures will range from the 30s to the 50s. It will be colder to the north due to the snowpack.

Once we get into the evening Winter Weather Alerts will go into effect. They have mainly been issued for Western Kansas but have started to spread farther east into Central Kansas.

Snow will begin to move in from the west after sundown. There may be a window of opportunity for a rain/snow mix farther south near the state line.

Wintry weather will crawl east through the night and into Saturday. As it does and temperatures rise above freezing, more rain will begin to mix with the snow, especially in South Central Kansas.

Western Kansas will begin to dry out through the evening. As temperatures drop and some moisture lingers in Central Kansas after sundown, we will need to continue to watch out for snow and a rain/snow mix.

We will be completely dry by Sunday morning but this next system will leave its mark on the area with more accumulating snow. Be prepared for slower travel.

Temperatures will stay chilly for a while due to these systems swinging through and the snowpack will also play a role in preventing any significant warming.

Even though we will be dry by Sunday another system will be quick on our heels. Snow will return to Northwest Kansas Sunday night into Monday and spread through the area through the start of the week. Some rain may mix in at times.

Snow showers linger into Tuesday and then the rest of the week looks dry with less clouds and a winter chill.

KSN Storm Track 3 Forecast from Meteorologist Ronelle Williams:

Wichita:

Today: Partly cloudy. Hi: 49 Wind: NW/SE 5-15

Tonight: Partly to mostly cloudy. 10% chance of rain and snow. Lo: 30 Wind: SE/E 5-15

Tomorrow: Cloudy. 60% chance of rain and snow. Hi: 37 Wind: NE 5-15

Tomorrow Night: Mostly to partly cloudy. 30% chance of snow. Lo: 24 Wind: N/W 5-15

Wichita Weekly

Sun: Hi: 41 Lo: 23 Partly cloudy.

Mon: Hi: 43 Lo: 26 Mostly cloudy, breezy. 20% chance of rain and snow.

Tue: Hi: 38 Lo: 19 Mostly cloudy, windy. 20% chance of snow.

Wed: Hi: 38 Lo: 18 Mostly to partly cloudy.

Thu: Hi: 39 Lo: 20 Partly cloudy, windy.

Fri: Hi: 42 Lo: 22 Partly cloudy, windy.