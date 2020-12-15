Wesley Healthcare begins administering COVID-19 vaccine to staff

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) — The first shipment of the COVID-19 vaccine arrived, causing cheers from pharmacy staff and senior leaders at Wesley Medical Center.

The delivery occurred at approximately 1:30 p.m. Tuesday. That’s when the hospital put its vaccination plan into effect.

The hospital was prepared with a vaccination clinic, which allowed a number of Wesley physicians and nurses to receive the first doses late Tuesday afternoon.

Wesley employees have been tiered based on exposure to COVID-19 patients in the hospital, with clinical staff in Wesley’s COVID units and other high-risk areas designated to receive the first vaccine doses.

Hospital officials said moving forward staff members will be asked to register for vaccination appointments using an electronic system that will help Wesley staff track and report on those employees who have been vaccinated.

The first vaccinations were given to Chris Cassidy, MD, and William Park, MD, both ER physicians at Wesley Medical Center. Andy Wingo, RN, an ER nurse, also received the vaccine, as well as Chloe Steinshouer, MD, pulmonologist, and ICU medical director.

