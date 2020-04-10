Wesley Woodlawn Hospital to temporarily suspend inpatient services

WICHITA, Kan. (KSNW) – Wesley Healthcare announced Friday they will temporarily suspend inpatient services at Wesley Woodlawn Hospital in order to best deploy the health system’s staff and resources to meet the needs of the community during the outbreak of COVID-19. The Wesley Woodlawn Hospital Emergency Room will remain open.

Wesley Healthcare said this suspension of services only affects the inpatient services they provide for the community. And that suspending inpatient services at Wesley Woodlawn will allow Wesley Healthcare to move key clinical staff and physicians to Wesley’s Hillside campus, which is leading the health system’s COVID-19 response.

Wesley Woodlawn’s emergency department, imaging services and laboratory services will remain open to serve the community.

